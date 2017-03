Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren attended the “I Heart Radio” Music Awards last night. While walking the red carpet, they stopped to show off the baby bump. Can these two get any cuter?

Here’s a picture Lauren posted on her Instagram. It gives us a little better look at the little pea pod. #Love

hey heyyyyy @iheartradio awards are here and baby bump is OUT 🙌🏼😘😘 A post shared by Lauren Akins (@laur_akins) on Mar 5, 2017 at 4:22pm PST

It was a big night for Thomas Rhett. He accepted the award for “Country Artist of the Year”! Congrats TR!