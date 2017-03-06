Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 6th

1.

Facebook is testing a “dislike” button, but not for content on the News Feed. Tech Crunch reports the social media giant is giving more than a billion users the option of using a thumbs-down emoji on Messenger chats. They’ll also be able to use other emoji responses, including thumbs-up for “like,” heart-eyes for “love,” and open-mouth for “wow.” Facebook has turned thumbs-down on a “dislike” button because it doesn’t want to make the News Feed overly negative.

Gilmore Girls fans, rejoice! Netflix has confirmed that the streaming site is in “very preliminary” talks with Gilmore Girls creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino about creating additional episodes.”The worst thing is to wait a couple of years for your favorite show to come back and for it to disappoint you, but they sure delivered and people were really excited about more and we have been talking to them about the possibility of that.” Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life debuted on Netflix the day after Thanksgiving last year and ended with Rory revealing she was pregnant. Viewers took to social media in droves afterward to demand that the story be continued. (Read more from E! News)

Arnold Schwarzenegger has resigned after one season as host of The Celebrity Apprentice, blaming the show’s garbage ratings on President Trump’s continued involvement as an executive producer. The Governor told Empire, “When people found out that Trump was still involved as executive producer and was still receiving money from the show, then half the people [started] boycotting it.” During a Twitter frenzy the president addressed Schwarzenegger’s comments writing, “Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t voluntarily leaving The Apprentice, he was fired by his bad (pathetic) ratings, not by me. Sad end to great show.” It’s not clear, however, whether the show will cease production or continue with a new host. (Read more from New York Times)

How many grownups out there have wanted to swat away a kids shot in game of driveway basketball just for the heck of it? Probably more of you than you care to admit. Well, one guy did it, and he happened to be a little kids basketball coach, and he stormed the court to block one of his OWN player’s shots! The video of little kids playing in a youth basketball league is now going viral, because some think the coach took the game a little too seriously. (Read more from Huffington Post)