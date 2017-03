New song. If I'm Bein' Honest. Raw & real as it gets for me. https://t.co/7Ja9s1J4P6 pic.twitter.com/eRO5sWIMJv

How long has it been since we’ve had new Chase Rice music? Like forever! That’s why we’re so excited Chase Rice has shared a deeply personal song with his fans called “If I’m Bein’ Honest”!

