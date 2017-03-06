Neil Young Releases Video for ‘Peace Trail’

By Hayden Wright

Neil Young’s album Peace Trail is a meditation on nature and politics, and its title track has a music video that alludes to both. In a series of animated paintings, storms and hurricanes overtake pastoral American scenes—mountains, valleys and highways. Despite the bleak imagery, Young told the L.A. Times that the material strikes a hopeful chord.

“This record has a good feeling,” he said. “When something may be worn out, thank God or the Great Spirit or whoever for something new that is coming. That’s the greatest news you could ever have. Maybe it’s a baby, maybe it’s a movement, maybe it’s a way of thinking, maybe it’s evolution. Who knows? But it’s a big deal, and it’s not a bad feeling.”

Watch the video for “Peace Trail” below.