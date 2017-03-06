Luke Bryan Shares Family-Focused “Fast” Video

Luke Bryan’s personal life takes center stage in the new video for his song “Fast.”

Rolling Stone Country reports that the visual was released on Friday and shows footage of Bryan performing the song in an empty auditorium alongside photos of his family and friends.

Memories featured include shots of Bryan’s wedding, images of his kids as babies and photos of the awards Bryan has won, as well as fans clamoring after him at concerts.

“Fast” is the sixth single from Bryan’s 2015 album Kill the Lights.