5 Things To Know About Thomas Rhett’s New Album

While Thomas Rhett has yet to reveal a release date for the follow-up to his 2015 album Tangled Up, he recently chatted with Rolling Stone Country about what fans can expect on his forthcoming release.

Here are five things he revealed in the interview:

Tangled Up is officially in the past. “There will not be another single from Tangled Up ,” Rhett tells the outlet.

"We'll have a single out for sure somewhat soon," he confirms. "And then the record will come out sometime this year." (We do know he recently debuted two new songs – "Craving You" and "Love Sucks"