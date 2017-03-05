Dierks Bentley Adopts a Dog

March 5, 2017 12:00 PM By Heidi May
Filed Under: Dierks Bentley adopts a dog

If you’ve ever had a pet in your life, you know how they become part of your family easily.  Dierks Bentley’s dog 15 year old dog Jake passed away last year. Dierks took the dog on tour with him. He took him everywhere he went. Dierks and his family have adopted a new dog, Patch Adams. The Bentley’s rescued the dog from the Nashville Humane Society. A shaggy dog with a patch over one of his eyes. Dierks kids look like they’re excited to welcome the newest member of their family!

