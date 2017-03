Kelsey Ballerini is on tour with Thomas Rhett. At a tour stop last night, Kelsey Ballerini came across a young girl in a wheelchair. Kyree is 8 years old and has undergone five rounds of organ rejections in the last 15 months. Her mother brought her to the show because Kyree is a huge Kelsey Ballerini fan. When Kelsey saw her, she went right up and started talking to her. Kyree said that for a few minutes, it made her forget she was sick.