WATCH: Luke Bryan Shows Shirtless Fan How To REALLY Dance

Luke Bryan is well known for his sexy dance moves (and amazing songs), but recently, he tried to share the spotlight with a fan from the crowd.

While performing “Country Girl (Shake It For Me), Luke asked his audience if anyone was able to “shake it” with the country singer.

An audience member convinced the singer to let him on stage, and he was pretty confident he could put Luke Bryan’s moves to shame according to Country Rebel.

Clay jumped on stage sporting a cut up shirt and cowboy hat, and Luke immediately joked about Clay’s prominent muscles.

Luke then stepped aside to let Clay “shake it for some country girls”, and within seconds, Clay lifted off his shirt and began showing off his steamy body rolls and serious hip action!

While the crowd seemed to enjoy Clay, Luke was not impressed and told the boy he made the rookie mistake of getting “too excited” and giving a mediocre dance performance.

Fortunately for fans in the crowd, Luke Bryan was ready to show Clay how to REALLY dance and the rest is history.