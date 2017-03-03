Miranda Lambert Shares Moving Performance of “Tin Man”

Miranda Lambert has shared a moving video on Facebook that offers a glimpse at her recent live performance of “Tin Man” in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The minute-and-a-half, black-and-white clip finds Lambert delivering a solo, acoustic rendition of the Weight of These Wings track.

“The fact that Lambert sings it alone, armed with only an acoustic guitar, is ample evidence of its power,” Rolling Stone says about the song, which opens the second half of the double album.

There’s no word on whether “Tin Man” might become the album’s third single following “Vice” and “We Should Be Friends.”