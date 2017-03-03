Luke Bryan Teases “Fast” Video With Son Bo

#Fast A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan) on Mar 2, 2017 at 7:37am PST

Luke Bryan teased the music video for his song “Fast” on Thursday by sharing an adorable clip centering on his 8-year-old son Bo–and Bo’s new girlfriend.

Taste of Country reports that Bryan shared a 30-second teaser on Instagram in which he is seen chatting with Bo via FaceTime on the set of the video.

As the clip shows, Bryan asks his son about how he officially asked his crush to be his girlfriend.

When Bo reveals that he asked the girl at recess, in front of her friends, Bryan jokes, “You’re crazy.”

Bryan finished up the call by advising his son, “Play your basketball game today, quit worrying about girls for right now.”

The “Fast” video is out today and feature shots of Bryan singing and playing his guitar in between a series of family photos.