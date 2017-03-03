Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 3rd

1.

Pizza Hut, which cooks “the official pizza of March Madness,” has manufactured 64 pairs of “pie top” sneakers that come equipped with a pizza-ordering button on the tongue. In an ad, former hoops star Grant Hill explains that the shoes are part of a NCAA tourney promotion meant to hawk $7.99 large pizzas. As AdWeek notes, the shoes won’t be sold; rather, they’ll be given to select “influencers” and possibly a regular customer or two. And what’s the significance of 64 pairs, you ask? Well, there are 68 teams in the NCAA tourney, but there used to be 64 before the “first four” play-in round.

2.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick will scrap his protest and stand for the national anthem before games next season. ESPN reports that Kaepernick has decided to end his protest because he no longer wants his protest to detract from the pontiff change he believes has been created. The NFL quarterback also confirmed this week that he will opt out of his contract with the San Francisco 49ers and will become a free agent next week. Kaepernick had said previously his down-on-one-knee protest was meant to call attention to racial inequality and police brutality against minorities. After Kaepernick began taking a knee during the National Anthem, other NFL players and athletes began similar protests.

3.

Five stars of TV’s “Big Bang Theory” are trying to get their other two cast mates a raise. “Variety” reports that Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch — Amy and Bernadette on the show — joined the series later than their co-stars. They reportedly make $200-thousand per episode, while the others rake in a million bucks a show. The magazine says the original five have each offered to take a 100-thousand-dollar pay cut so Amy and Bernadette can make more. Salary negotiations are set to start next week. (Read more from Huffington Post)

4.

Meet Diane Ngyuyen, a bride-to-be who crafted her wedding gown entirely out of Taco Bell burrito wrappers. The hilarious image, which went viral after being posted on Imgur this week, is Ngyuyen’s entry to Taco Bell’s “Love and Tacos” contest, which is offering one lucky couple a free wedding package at the chain’s Las Vegas outpost. “It’s time to spill the beans,” Ngyuyen captioned the photo. “We have been engaged for 4 years, and together for 10. Taco Bell has been there through the years, from the after school runs, to late meals after work (or a night of partying). Our love for each other is as cheesy as a quesadilla. We’re nachos getting married, it’s going to be a Las Vegas tacover. Lettuce celebrate our love at the Taco Bell Chapel in Vegas, cuz we are ready to guac and roll.” Ngyuyen hopes that her elaborate dress will help earn her and her fiancé votes. However, she adds, “If you don’t want to vote for us, that’s cool too. I hope you enjoy the ‘trashy’ photo.” (Read more from UPI)