Join us for the 2nd Annual WhiskeyRocks NW on March 4 at Safeco | Tickets Here Read More

WATCH: Luke Bryan Meets His Wax Figure

March 2, 2017 9:55 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Luke Bryan, Madame Tussauds, nashville, New York City, wax museum

Is there anything better than a 360-degree view of Luke Bryan? How about two Luke Bryans in one place, at one time?

(Turn up the AC cause that place must be hot hot HOT!)

Luke is the latest country artist to be featured at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York City.

During a recent trip to the Big Apple, the singer got an up-close view of himself in wax form and was amazed at the results according to Taste of Country. (He even snapped a selfie, with himself haha)

Bryan’s wax figure is set to be moved from New York to the museum’s new Nashville location in April.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live