WATCH: Luke Bryan Meets His Wax Figure

Is there anything better than a 360-degree view of Luke Bryan? How about two Luke Bryans in one place, at one time?

(Turn up the AC cause that place must be hot hot HOT!)

Luke is the latest country artist to be featured at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York City.

During a recent trip to the Big Apple, the singer got an up-close view of himself in wax form and was amazed at the results according to Taste of Country. (He even snapped a selfie, with himself haha)

Bryan’s wax figure is set to be moved from New York to the museum’s new Nashville location in April.