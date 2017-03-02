Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 2nd

1.

Don’t want to get off the couch and drive to McDonald’s to order an Egg McMuffin? Well, you’re in luck. The fast-food chain announced Wednesday that it plans on rolling out delivery this year in its five largest markets: the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, and the UK. A whopping 75 percent of the population in these countries live within three miles of a McDonald’s. McDonald’s already delivers in some of its overseas markets, including China, South Korea and Singapore. McDonald’s China has particularly been successful; just last year, delivery business grew by 30 percent. (Read more from Buzzfeed)

2.

The two accountants responsible for the Best Picture flub at the Academy Awards won’t be attending any more Oscars. A spokesperson for PricewaterhouseCoopers tells Variety that accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz will get to keep their jobs, but won’t participate in future award shows. The two were in charge of winners’ envelopes during the Oscars, but when it came time to announce Best Picture, Warren Beatty was given the wrong envelope and announced “La La Land” instead of “Moonlight.” Cullinan has drawn media attention and scrutiny because he was tweeting from backstage minutes before handing Beatty the wrong envelope.

3.

Disney is coming out with its first gay character for its live-action rendition of “Beauty and the Beast.” In an interview with Britain’s Attitude magazine, director Bill Condon said a subplot of the film will find Josh Gad’s character LeFou confronting his sexuality. Condon says that as the sidekick to Gaston, LeFou “one day wants to be Gaston, and on another wants to kiss Gaston.” He called it a “nice, exclusively gay moment.” Actor Josh Gad said on Twitter that he’s “beyond proud of this.” Beauty and the Beast is set to hit screens on March 17.

4.

Papa John’s is taking a page from the airline industry and and testing out a “Papa Priority” fee that lets people pay $2.99 to get their pizza faster. The AP reports that the fee doesn’t guarantee a specific delivery time, but sends an order to the “front of the line so that it is made faster.” The option is limited to five orders each night per location and Papa John’s says it’s gotten “great customer reception.” The pizza chain currently only offers the “Papa Priority” service in select locations, but is looking to expand its testing. This isn’t the first time that a food-delivery service has attempted to profit off customers’ hunger: The app Postmates implements surge pricing during particularly busy hours.