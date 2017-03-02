Sam Hunt’s Wedding Happening “Sooner Than Later”

All of country radio was hanging out in Nashville last week, and during a programming luncheon Sam Hunt made the announcement that he’s getting married “sooner than later”. Sam also said the wedding will happen within two months. So before summer country music’s hottest bachelor will tie the knot with his long time girlfriend.

So the single lady inside us is weeping a little, but we do admit they are all kinds of cute together!

Mohaler! A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Oct 29, 2016 at 1:47pm PDT

2016 Israel A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Dec 26, 2016 at 1:05pm PST

So how is Sam Hunt going to plan a wedding, tour, and put out new music? He has promised he’s going to do it all!

Because this!

A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Feb 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PST

Sam Hunt’s been writing!

A post shared by Sam Hunt (@samhuntmusic) on Feb 23, 2017 at 4:44pm PST

And his tour “15 in a 30” will hit the road soon! Ah hem… Sam Hunt, please don’t forget about Seattle!