Sam Hunt’s Wedding Happening “Sooner Than Later”

March 2, 2017 7:36 AM By DeAnna Lee
All of country radio was hanging out in Nashville last week, and during a programming luncheon Sam Hunt made the announcement that he’s getting married “sooner than later”. Sam also said the wedding will happen within two months. So before summer country music’s hottest bachelor will tie the knot with his long time girlfriend.

So the single lady inside us is weeping a little, but we do admit they are all kinds of cute together!

Mohaler!

2016 Israel

So how is Sam Hunt going to plan a wedding, tour, and put out new music? He has promised he’s going to do it all!

Because this!

Sam Hunt’s been writing!

And his tour “15 in a 30” will hit the road soon! Ah hem… Sam Hunt, please don’t forget about Seattle!

Looking forward to the summer! Tickets on sale now

