Old Dominion Show Off Glitter Beards To Celebrate Gold Record

Old Dominion celebrated their album, Meat and Candy, becoming a Gold record this week in Nashville by donning special beards for the party.

“Gold glitter beards for the gold record party!” the band writes on Instagram as frontman Matthew Ramsey, guitarist Brad Tursi and bassist Geoff Sprung show off their fancy facial hair. (We also spot some glitter chest hair haha)

The band celebrated the major milestone at Tennessee Brew Works in Nashville with friends, family and members of the music industry according to Taste Of Country.

They also debuted a brand new single off their yet-to-be-announced sophomore album.

“There’s No Such Thing as a Broken Heart,” will be the lead track off the release.