Little Big Town showing us why they have the number one single and album in country music this week! They flawlessly perform their hit song “Better Man” on The Ellen Show. We love their outfits too!

Check out even more about the Boot Boogie Babes and my life at DeAnnaLeeDance.com DeAnna Lee is a dirt road girl from Arkansas who has planted her boots, er' roots in the Puget Sound area! DeeLee has been working in country radio since the mid...