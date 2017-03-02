Carrie Underwood’s Home Damaged in Tennessee Storm

When Mother Nature decides to attack, not even celebrities are safe.

On Wednesday morning, the Nashville area was hit with severe weather and tornado warnings. Carrie Underwood’s house, unfortunately, took a hit when her area was hit with strong winds.

Luckily the singer and her family were safe, but she did share details of the damage on Twitter.

Woke up to tornado sirens and hail…our chimney is currently in our driveway…tree limbs everywhere…feels like home. #okie — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 1, 2017

According to WKRN, two tornadoes were confirmed in Middle Tennessee area following warnings. While the storm has since passed, wind gusts reached close to 70 mph in certain locations. Rain and hail showers were also reported.

We’re just happy Carrie & her family are safe!