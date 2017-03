The start to the year for Maren Morris has been epic to say the least. She’s won Grammys and been nominated for ACM’s. This gal is on her way. Not to mention, Maren is stunningly beautiful in a very mysterious way. Yes, we kinda like her! Ok, who are we kidding?! Maren Morris is our Women Crush Wednesday! Put her new single “I Could Use A Love Song” on repeat!

Maren posted a few pictures from her video shoot for the song.

Shooting the video for my new single, "I Could Use a Love Song" today. šŸ“·: @alexmferrari A post shared by Maren Morris (@marenmorris) on Feb 27, 2017 at 12:03pm PST

And this one… we can’t wait to see this video!