WATCH: Dan and Shay Perform ‘When I Pray for You’ on TODAY

Dan + Shay stopped by TODAY to perform their new song “When I Pray for You” from the soundtrack of the movie “The Shack.”

After seeing an advance screening of the movie, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney wrote “When I Pray for You” with Justin Ebach and Jon Nite according to The Boot.

Both Smyers and Mooney were going through big moments in their lives — Smyers got engaged in November, while Mooney proposed in August and welcomed a son, Asher James, in January — and the movie, Mooney says, “had a pretty strong impact on us.”

“It was amazing to see the whole story and be able to experience that. It’s very moving …,” Mooney adds. “It really touched both of us on a deep level.”

When the duo wrote the song, their co-writers had both recently had children, Smyers recalls, so they all put themselves in that frame of mind.

“It was just one of those inspiring writes; I think there were some tears flowing,” Smyers continues. “It felt right … It’s special to have a song that’s so personal and so close to us be a part of The Shack.”

The movie ‘The Shack’ is due out on Friday (March 3).