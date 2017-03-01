Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-March 1st

1.

Amazon’s hosting services experienced major issues for four hours on Tuesday, causing issues for hundreds of thousands of websites across the United States. Business affected included Netflix, Spotify, Pinterest, and Buzzfeed. Even the website IsItDownRIghtNow.com went down. Issues started at roughly 12:40 p.m. ET and it wasn’t until just after 5 p.m. that Amazon announced its systems were fully recovered. Amazon Web Services is a huge provider of cloud-based storage and web services that allow companies to deploy computing power without investing in their own infrastructure. (Read more from USA Today)

2.

A new set of Legos is being based on the real-life women of NASA. The idea was submitted to Lego for official review after winning a contest where the public voted on its favorites. Featured in the set are Katherine Johnson (whose life was immortalized in the Oscar-nominated movie Hidden Figures), Margaret Hamilton, Sally Ride, Nancy Grace Roman and Mae Jemison. A spokeswoman for Lego said the toy maker chose to go with the Women of NASA idea because of its inspirational value. It could be on shelves later this year. (Read more from CNN)

Lego to Make 'Women of NASA' Minifigs, Including Sally Ride, Katherine Johnson https://t.co/z03fne3GQl pic.twitter.com/vPEUEDGmnr — SPACE.com (@SPACEdotcom) February 28, 2017

3.

A new donation platform helps people turn a moment of rage into charitable giving, simply by replying to an infuriating tweet. The new app called “Trigger” allows registered users to complete a donation simply by replying to a tweet or person that “triggered” them along with a dollar amount, the handle of the chosen charity, and #TriggerGive. According to its creator, the app gives you the opportunity to put your money to good use every time you see something on Twitter that upsets you, and it also lets the person who “triggered” you know that they inspired your donation. But the app can also be used in other ways too. For example, if you’re reading a story about the declining health of our oceans, it might prompt a user to donate to Oceana. In case of a typo, all donations can be amended within 24 hours. (Read more from Mashable)

4.

If you thought last week’s online war over pineapple pizza was bad, meet Twitter user @FOX152. This week, he caused the platform to all but implode after he tweeted a picture of a pizza topped with peas and mayonnaise. “Peas and mayonnaise pizza?! Yes please,” he wrote alongside a pic of an entire pie drizzled with mayo and covered in peas. While he’s yet to say how or why the pizza came to be, Twitter was having none of it. “I’m gonna fight you once I stop throwing up” one critic tweeted while several other Twitter users threatened to call the police for his crime against food. (Read more from Buzzfeed)