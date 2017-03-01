Luke Bryan Planning Possible Wardrobe Malfunction at ACM Awards

With everyone talking about the huge mixup at Sunday night’s Oscar Awards when the wrong best picture winner was announced, it’s no wonder Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley have a plan B for the upcoming ACM Awards should anything go wrong.

The pair, who will be hosting the show for the second time in April, spoke with The Tennessean and told the paper about their plan if there are any big mix-ups at the show.

“Luke’s going to have a wardrobe malfunction. At least that way everyone talks about that and not the show,” Bentley said. “We played it so loose last year at the top, we could have had our own Oscar moment.”

With the possibility of a wardrobe malfunction happening, it wouldn’t surprise me if a few fans out there were planning ways to mess things up on purpose.

The ACM Awards show takes place April 2 in Las Vegas.