Keith Urban Once Got Fired From A Radio Job

Before Keith Urban was on the radio he was on the radio but in a totally different capacity.

During last week’s Country Radio Seminar in Nashville, the singer shared a funny story about how he ended his radio DJ career before it ever really got started.

Turns out as a teenager Keith’s dream job was to work in radio and have his own radio show. He got a job as an intern at a radio station where things didn’t turn out quite how he had hoped.

“I want to tell you a story about my affection for radio,” he told the country radio industry audience. “It started when I was 15 and I went to intern at a radio station in my hometown of Brisbane because I thought, ‘I’m going to be a radio announcer. This is my calling.’”

He said that while interning, one of the radio booths at the station was empty and the station manager gave him access to work on his show according to Sounds Like Nashville.

While the other studio was on air delivering a news report, Urban was hard at work gathering vinyl records to put together his dream show. One of those records included Waylon Jennings’ theme from The Dukes of Hazzard, which he decided to splice in between news clips.

“I put on the music, and I couldn’t hear it, and I flipped this button. Next thing, I see this guy running. Apparently, what happened was, in the next room there was a very serious news report being read, and right in the middle of the news report, it goes ‘Just a good old boy…’”

The radio station ended up firing Keith and the rest is history.