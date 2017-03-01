Country Baby Boom Continues with Miranda Lambert

March 1, 2017 7:11 AM By DeAnna Lee
Filed Under: alabama football, Anderson East, bear bryant, Farm, kitties, Miranda Lambert, nick saben

Babies! Babies! Babies! This time it’s Miranda’s family that is growing! Miranda has three new kitties at her ranch. She’s named the babies the cutest names too… Bobbi McGee (the kitten), Nick Saban and the big boy, Bear Bryant. The last two are Alabama football coaches. Must be a sweet tribute for her boyfriend Anderson East. Either way, we love those new babies! Welcome to the family!

