Country Baby Boom Continues with Miranda Lambert

Babies! Babies! Babies! This time it’s Miranda’s family that is growing! Miranda has three new kitties at her ranch. She’s named the babies the cutest names too… Bobbi McGee (the kitten), Nick Saban and the big boy, Bear Bryant. The last two are Alabama football coaches. Must be a sweet tribute for her boyfriend Anderson East. Either way, we love those new babies! Welcome to the family!
The cat's outta the bag… We have 3 new feline farm hands! Bobbi McGee (the kitten), Nick Saban and the big boy, Bear Bryant. So happy to have new farm friends. Thanks to the Maury County Animal Shelter in Columbia TN for being so kind and helping us adopt 3 new shelter pets! You guys were super and your shelter was so nice. Go check them out. And don't forget, love a shelter pet!! #bamaboynamedthem #dontforgetloveashelterpet #rolltide #muttnation #adoptlocally #felinefarmhands