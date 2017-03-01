Chuck Wicks Injured In A Car Accident

‪We are all genuinely feeling lucky to be alive today. Thanks for your sweet prayers, messages and texts. They mean more than you could ever know. ❤#tykellyandchuck A post shared by TheKellyFord (@thekellyford) on Feb 28, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

Well wishes going out to Chuck Wicks who was injured in a car accident this week.

Chuck along with his fellow radio DJs Ty Bentli and Kelly Ford and their Executive Producer Glenn “Qtip” Johnson were traveling from Mississippi to Louisiana when they were involved in the accident.

According to a Facebook post, the accident happened due to water on the road.

“While driving through a torrential rainstorm,” the post reads, “their car struck a puddle and hydroplaned, causing it to roll twice and end up in a ditch. They were all hospitalized in Hattiesburg.”

Everyone but Chuck was released from the hospital. The singer was kept for some additional observation according to The Boot.

According to reports, the group was set to be Grand Marshalls at a Mardi Gras parade on Tuesday.

Definitely glad everyone is okay.