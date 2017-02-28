OMG! We’re Freaking Out Over Latest Episode of Nashville

On the finale of Nashville our beloved Rayna James was killed off in a car accident, and we are totally freaking out! Connie Britton is the heart and soul of this show, and even declared on The Ellen Show that she was “all in. I’m in it”. Connie says now she didn’t realize Ellen was going to ask that question about her longevity with the show and had to protect the story.

We will miss you Rayna! You lit up the Nashville stage!

#RIPRaynaJames