Merle Haggard Tribute Concert Announces Star-Studded Lineup

By Annie Reuter

The country world lost a legend last year with the passing of Merle Haggard. On April 6, the one-year anniversary of his death, country music will band together to pay tribute to the late singer.

The one-night-only concert held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena will honor the life and songs of Haggard. Dubbed Sing Me Back Home: The Music Of Merle Haggard, the live show and taping will feature performances by Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, Miranda Lambert, John Mellencamp, Dierks Bentley, Loretta Lynn, Hank Williams Jr., The Avett Brothers, Alison Krauss, Ronnie Dunn, Warren Haynes, Jamey Johnson, Kacey Musgraves, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Lucinda Williams, Ben Haggard, John Anderson, Connie Smith and Bobby Bare. Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

Keith Wortman, Mark Rothbaum and Theresa Haggard are the creators and executive producers of the show while Don Was, Ben Haggard and Buddy Cannon will serve as music directors. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the T.J. Martell Foundation.

“I am so very thankful for this tribute to my husband, Merle Haggard. Please come join me and my family at this fantastic show that Merle would be so proud of,” Theresa Haggard said in a press release.

Tickets to the show go on sale March 3 at 11:00 A.M. CT online at Ticketmaster or by phone at 800-745-3000.

“I am honored to produce a show that celebrates the life and music of Merle Haggard,” Wortman said. “His music and lyrics continue to shape the lives of musicians and millions of fans. I can’t think of any better way to celebrate his 80th birthday than to honor his legacy with this extraordinary event. It’s going to be an unforgettable evening.”