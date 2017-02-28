Kenny Chesney, Willie Nelson and Miranda Lambert Lead Merle Haggard Tribute

Willie Nelson, Miranda Lambert and Kenny Chesney are among the musicians set to perform at the upcoming Merle Haggard tribute in Nashville this April.

According to The Tennessean, the tribute show is being held at Bridgestone Arena and will also feature the likes of John Mellencamp, Dierks Bentley, Loretta Lynn, and Hank Williams Jr., among others.

It will take place on April 6, which would have been Haggard’s 80th birthday and marks the one-year anniversary of his death.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 11 a.m., with a portion of the proceeds from the concert will go to the T.J. Martell Foundation–which funds research for leukemia, cancer and AIDS.