Carrie Underwood Shares Sweet Message For Her Son’s 2nd Birthday

February 28, 2017 6:40 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Baby, Birthday, Carrie Underwood, Family, Isaiah, Mike Fisher, Son

Carrie Underwood fans have watched her son grow from an adorable baby boy to a busy toddler, and yesterday, for his second birthday, Underwood shared with them a sweet message for Isaiah.

On Instagram, she posted a picture of the birthday boy playing with a balloon.  The caption read, “Where did two years go? My angel is getting so big! On one hand, it’s so fun to see him learn and grow but on the other, it’s all happening so fast! Happy birthday, little monkey! You are my world…my heart…and I thank God for you each and every day! The two years you have been on this earth have been the best of our lives! Mommy and Daddy love you so much!”

