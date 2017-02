Looks like Thomas Rhett’s “Home Team Tour” is off to a great start! Thomas Rhett closed the show with Bruno Mars “24K Magic” and brought his tour mates Kelsea Ballerini, Ryan Hurd, and Russell Dickerson out to join in all the fun!

