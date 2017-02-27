WATCH: ‘The Voice’ Coaches Cover TLC’s ‘Waterfalls’

Blake Shelton is back for another season of “The Voice.”

Season 12 premieres tonight on NBC, but it’s this performance before the season has even started that has everyone talking!

Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Alicia Keys chose to forgo the stage for a more intimate setting to cover TLC’s “Waterfalls”.

Who knew you’d ever hear Blake Shelton singing a TLC song?

But this combination of voices and genres that wouldn’t typically find themselves performing together might be one of the best from the show!

Shelton recently told “The Tennessean” he has no intention of quitting the show anytime soon.

He said, “It really does feel like my baby now. When that show goes live, Adam and Carson and me steer that ship. It matters to us. I’ve given it so much of myself, I’m not ready to walk away yet. I will be, but not yet.”

He added, “I can’t imagine being at home one night and turning on ‘The Voice’ and seeing somebody else there and not me.”

Shelton has coached five artists to the win, making him the winningest coach of the franchise.

This is the first season for this combination of coaches—and the first season with Blake and Gwen as both competing coaches and a couple.

While Adam and Blake have, of course, coached every season so far, this is Alicia’s second season and Gwen’s third.