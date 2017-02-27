WATCH: Brett Eldredge Drops “Somethin’ I’m Good At” Video

Brett Eldredge brightened our weekend releasing his new song “Something I’m Good At” on Friday, and now we have a hilarious music video to go along with the upbeat track.

The newly released video for his brand-new single shows Eldredge in a number of mishaps like burning toast as he looks out the window at a beautiful woman walking by.

The singer creates even more suburban havoc in his quest for love.

“Something I’m Good At” is the lead single from Eldredge’s third studio album, which is slated for release in the summer of 2017 according to Taste of Country.