WATCH: Brett Eldredge Drops “Somethin’ I’m Good At” Video

February 27, 2017 7:17 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: Brett Eldredge, Glow, music video, somethin' i'm good at, Vevo, Weekend

Brett Eldredge brightened our weekend releasing his new song “Something I’m Good At” on Friday, and now we have a hilarious music video to go along with the upbeat track.

The newly released video for his brand-new single shows Eldredge in a number of mishaps like burning toast as he looks out the window at a beautiful woman walking by.

The singer creates even more suburban havoc in his quest for love.

“Something I’m Good At” is the lead single from Eldredge’s third studio album, which is slated for release in the summer of 2017 according to Taste of Country.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live