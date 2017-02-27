Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-February 27th

1.

About two minutes after La La Land was named best picture at the 89th Academy Awards, there was a twist ending: Presenters Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty had read the wrong name and it was in fact Moonlight that won the night’s big prize. Warren Beatty was mistakenly given ‘Best Actress’ envelope instead of Best Picture. Moonlight actually picked up three awards total — including adapted screenplay and supporting actor for Mahershala Ali — and La La Land still won six Oscars, including best director for Damien Chazelle and best actress for Emma Stone. Fences star Viola Davis and Casey Affleck of Manchester By The Sea also picked up their first Oscar wins, for supporting actress and best actor respectively. Politics and jokes from host Jimmy Kimmel were also among the night’s highlights; he even brought in a group of unsuspecting tourists to the show to meet the celebs. (Read more from Hollywood Reporter)

2.

Bill Paxton, known for his work in movies like ‘Aliens’, ‘Titanic’ and ‘Twister’ has died at 61. “It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” his family said in a statement. The native Texan also appeared in films including The Terminator (1984), Weird Science (1985), Predator 2 (1990), Tombstone (1993), True Lies (1994), Apollo 13 (1995), A Simple Plan (1998), U-571 (2000) and Edge of Tomorrow (2014). Most recently, Paxton starred on CBS’ ‘Training Day’ reboot. The show premiered February 2nd on CBS and wrapped production in December. Paxton also played the polygamist Bill Henrickson on HBO’s Big Love from 2006–2011, receiving three Golden Globes nominations. (Read more from NBC News)

3.

Kurt Busch enjoyed one of the greatest moments of his NASCAR career when he won his first Daytona 500 on Sunday at the Daytona International Speedway. This was the 38-year-old’s 17th attempt at winning the race. Prior to his victory over the weekend, Busch finished second in the Daytona 500 three times. “The more I run this race, the more I’ve learned to throw caution to the wind and let it rip,” he told reporters after the race. The Daytona 500 also saw Ryan Blaney and AJ Allmendinger finishing in second and third place, respectively. Meanwhile, favorites Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kyle Busch and Matt Kenseth were knocked out early in the race; Earnhardt was caught up in multi-car accident triggered by Busch, who may have had a tire problem that caused his vehicle to spin. (Read more from USA Today)

4.

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine are back for another season of “The Voice.” Season 12 premieres tonight on NBC. Shelton told The Tennessean he has no intention of quitting the show anytime soon. He said, “It really does feel like my baby now. When that show goes live, Adam and Carson and me steer that ship. It matters to us. I’ve given it so much of myself, I’m not ready to walk away yet. I will be, but not yet.” He added, “I can’t imagine being at home one night and turning on ‘The Voice’ and seeing somebody else there and not me.” Shelton has coached five artists to the win, making him the winningest coach of the franchise.