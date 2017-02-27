Sam Hunt, Chris Stapleton Join Little Big Town In Nashville

February 27, 2017 7:03 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: chris stapleton, Little Big Town, Sam Hunt, The Breaker

Little Big Town made history this weekend at the sold-out opening of their residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

The start of the Little Big Town at the Mother Church residency marks the first and only time an artist has headlined as many shows at Ryman over the course of its 125-year history.

Both nights were dedicated to performing songs from their new album, The Breaker, along with some of their biggest hits according to CMT.

Brent Cobb opened Friday night’s show and Ashley Monroe opened Saturday’s concert.

They also brought out some incredible surprise guests including Sam Hunt, Chris Stapleton, and Andra Day.

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live