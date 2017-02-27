Sam Hunt, Chris Stapleton Join Little Big Town In Nashville

Little Big Town made history this weekend at the sold-out opening of their residency at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium.

The start of the Little Big Town at the Mother Church residency marks the first and only time an artist has headlined as many shows at Ryman over the course of its 125-year history.

Both nights were dedicated to performing songs from their new album, The Breaker, along with some of their biggest hits according to CMT.

Brent Cobb opened Friday night’s show and Ashley Monroe opened Saturday’s concert.

They also brought out some incredible surprise guests including Sam Hunt, Chris Stapleton, and Andra Day.

Oh you know just @SamHuntMusic casually coming out at the @TheRyman singing Body Like A Back Road pic.twitter.com/Lmqz3xmxM2 — Jamie Forbes (@jsforbess) February 25, 2017