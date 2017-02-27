Watch Little Big Town Jam with Chris Stapleton

By Amanda Wicks

Little Big Town kicked things off in style for the first night of their Ryman residency, Little Big Town at the Mother Church. The group brought out Chris Stapleton to cover “Tennessee Whiskey” on Friday (February 24th).

The four stood around the central microphone on a darkened stage and sang an a cappella version of the chorus before Stapleton stepped out onstage. The lights came up to reveal his presence and the crowd went absolutely nuts.

Stapleton showed off his incredible pipes, almost screaming some of the longer notes when he held them to achieve an emotional effect. The cover ventured off into jam territory with Little Big Town drawing out their vocals in place of rollicking guitar riffs.

After they finished “Tennessee Whiskey,” Karen Fairchild opened up about their long relationship with Stapleton. “He used to open shows for us,” she said. “We know how to pick ’em!”

Watch Stapleton do his thing with Little Big Town below.