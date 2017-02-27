Garth Brooks Rewards 5 Millionth Ticket Buyers

Garth Brooks is nothing if not ridiculously generous, especially when it comes to his fans!

Garth recently surprised a husband/wife who became the 5 millionth fans to take in his world tour with not one, but 2 cars.

Sources at the arena tell TMZ the couple scored a Lexus SUV and a Nissan truck before Friday’s Edmonton, Alberta concert.

They also got a $5k Amazon shopping spree, a $5k Edmonton mall spree, a trip for 2 to the Wynn in Vegas, and a bunch of Garth and Trisha Yearwood merch.

By the way … Garth broke his own concert attendance record.

Back in the 90’s his tour hit 5 million tickets sold in 100 cities. This time around it was 5 million in just 60 cities according to NewsOK !