Garth Brooks Rewards 5 Millionth Ticket Buyers

February 27, 2017 6:36 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: car, garth brooks, prize, tickets, Trisha Yearwood, World Tour

Garth Brooks is nothing if not ridiculously generous, especially when it comes to his fans!

Garth recently surprised a husband/wife who became the 5 millionth fans to take in his world tour with not one, but 2 cars.

Sources at the arena tell TMZ the couple scored a Lexus SUV and a Nissan truck before Friday’s Edmonton, Alberta concert.

They also got a $5k Amazon shopping spree, a $5k Edmonton mall spree, a trip for 2 to the Wynn in Vegas, and a bunch of Garth and Trisha Yearwood merch.

By the way … Garth broke his own concert attendance record.

Back in the 90’s his tour hit 5 million tickets sold in 100 cities. This time around it was 5 million in just 60 cities according to NewsOK !

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live