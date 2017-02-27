Brantley Gilbert Extends 2017 The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour

By Annie Reuter

Brantley Gilbert is spending the majority of 2017 on the road. On Monday (February 27), the singer revealed that he’ll be extending his current 2017 The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour into the summer.

Related: Brantley Gilbert Says Keith Urban Saved His Life

“These shows in the arenas are so loud and so wild,” Gilbert says of the road. “You almost can’t hold that energy in the building, but come summer—when we take it outside—it’s a whole other kind of deal when we get outside with the BG Nation.”

The newly added dates begin June 2 in Florida and extend through Sept. 23 where Gilbert will be headlining his own tour as well as frequenting festivals throughout the country.

“There are so many different ways to do this come warm weather,” Gilbert explains in a press release. “And I like’em all. Festivals are just a party with a whole lotta music…There’s not much more real—or more like where I come from—than a fair… and those amphitheater shows, well, that’s where the BG Nation comes together to throw it down. You know, it’s why when we take it outside, it’s just good, and we have the party of the summer everywhere we go.”



Brantley Gilbert’s 2017 The Devil Don’t Sleep Tour Dates:

6/2 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

6/3 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ Wharf Amphitheater

6/10 — Winsted, Minn. @ Winstock Country Music Festival

6/7 — Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

6/8 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Verizon Amphitheatre

7/14 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

7/21 — Cheyenne, Wyo. @ Cheyenne Frontier Days

7/27 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

7/28 — Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/29 — Harrington, Del. @ Delaware State Fair

7/30 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

8/4 — Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

8/5 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Klipsch Music Center

8/6 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

8/12 — Oro Medonte, Ontario, Canada @ Boots & Hearts Music Festival

8/13 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

8/18 — Fairlea, W.V. @ State Fair of West Virginia

8/25 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ Lakeview Amphitheater

8/26 — Essex Junction, Vt. @ Champlain Valley Exposition

9/9 — Hartford, Conn. @ Xfinity Theatre

9/15 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

9/16 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/22 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

9/23 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek