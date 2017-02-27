Blake Shelton IS The Coolest Human!

Ok, so I’m not usually the one to name drop or show off the ridiculously cool opportunities I get from working on the radio… but this one was too cool to not share! Before the Blake Shelton show, we got to pop in back stage and hang out with Blake. Seriously… he’s the nicest, most down-to-earth and funny celebrity I’ve probably ever met!

AND! My mom wanted to come with but something came up and she had to stay in eastern Washington… She sent me a text to show Blake saying “Hi!” and Blake insisted on a reply with this…