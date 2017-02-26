Win YOUR Tickets To See Eric Church Starting Monday!

Eric Church’s show, at the Tacoma Dome on March 18th, will be ALL ERIC ALL NIGHT! That’s right, there’s no opening act… but 2 full sets from the Chief should make up for that!

All you have to do is listen next week from 6:15am-6:15pm for the text keywords we’ll give every hour at :15 after. When you hear one, text it to 54994 (or click HERE to enter the keyword online!) and we could be calling you up on Monday (3/6) to let you know you’ve won! Remember, we’re giving you a new keyword every hour, so stay tuned in to 94.1 KMPS!

