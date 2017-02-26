Win YOUR Tickets To See Eric Church Starting Monday!

February 26, 2017 9:00 AM
Filed Under: #FreeAt15After, 54994, Eric Church, New Country @ 94.1 KMPS, Tacoma Dome, Text, Text To Win

Eric Church’s show, at the Tacoma Dome on March 18th, will be ALL ERIC ALL NIGHT!  That’s right, there’s no opening act… but 2 full sets from the Chief should make up for that!

All you have to do is listen next week from 6:15am-6:15pm for the text keywords we’ll give every hour at :15 after.  When you hear one, text it to 54994 (or click HERE to enter the keyword online!) and we could be calling you up on Monday (3/6) to let you know you’ve won! Remember, we’re giving you a new keyword every hour, so stay tuned in to 94.1 KMPS!

Message and data rates may apply. Text HELP to 54994 for help. Click HERE for official rules.

 

