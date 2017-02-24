WATCH: Lauren Alaina and Seth Ennis Perform ‘Three’

Lauren Alaina & Seth Ennis left jaws on the ground with this incredible performance of Alaina’s latest song, “Three.”

Alaina performed as part Universal Music Group’s luncheon showcase for the attendees of the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville according to The Boot.

“Three,” is a song written about the sacrifices that Alaina & Ennis (and plenty of other artists) have made for their careers.

“It’s probably my favorite song I’ve ever written,” Alaina tells Taste of Country.

“[The music business] is crazy and fast-paced, and [I’m] out of town all the time, in a different hotel every day, and a different city, missing birthdays and missing things with my family. I wanted to write a song to tell them that I’ve missed them too, but I’m right where I’m supposed to be.”

“Three” is featured on Alaina’s latest album, Road Less Traveled.

Meanwhile, Ennis is putting the finishing touches on his debut album after the success of his single “Woke Up In Nashville”.

He’s also been busy touring & scheduling even more upcoming dates on the road opening for artists including Billy Currington, Little Big Town, Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw & Faith Hill, and Luke Bryan.