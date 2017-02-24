Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-February 24th

1.

All the seniors at one New York City charter school are getting college scholarships from Ellen DeGeneres. Yesterday, the talk show host presented all 41 students in the senior of class of Summit Academy in Brooklyn with four-year scholarships to any state university in New York. DeGeneres said the scholarships are worth $1.6 million and were donated by Walmart. The school’s leaders say the Summit Academy is in a part of Brooklyn where only four-percent of adults have attended college and over 28-percent of the children live in poverty. (Read more from Huffington Post)

These students deserve a chance, and thanks to Walmart they’re all getting one. This is almost too unbelievable to be true. Tomorrow. A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on Feb 22, 2017 at 7:12pm PST

Sam Hunt isn’t wasting anytime saying “I Do”. Hunt revealed on Thursday that his wedding to fiancée Hannah Lee Fowler is coming up very soon… as in the next 60 days. “I’m getting married in a couple months,” Hunt told the crowd at the Universal Music Group luncheon at the 2017 Country Radio Seminar. “Between planning a wedding and keeping my fiancee smiling, I’m gonna try to kick up some new music for y’all.” Unfortunately, singer didn’t share any additional details about his upcoming nuptials to Fowler, whom he proposed to earlier this year. (Read more from The Boot)

Entertainment Tonight is reporting that Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles and professional wrestler Mr. T will both compete on season 24 of ‘Dancing With the Stars’. Biles previously declared her love of DWTS and confirmed on multiple occasions that she “would love” to participate in a later season following in the footsteps of her teammate, Laurie Hernandez, who took home the Mirror Ball Trophy during the season 23 finale. Bachelor star Nick Viall is also in talks to join the cast while presidential nominee Hillary Clinton declined the network’s invite to partake in the competition. The rest of the cast will be revealed on Good Morning America March 1. Season 24 premieres on March 20 at 8 p.m.

Less than month after introducing the Naked Chicken Chalupa, Taco Bell has decided to pull its magical taco with the fried chicken shell from its menu next month. According to reports, the item was only intended to be a “limited time offer” option when it launched on January 26 and will spend the “same length” of time on the menu as other specialty items have in the past. The fast food chain will also discontinue extra large soda cups in March as part of a slew of they company’s New Year’s resolutions. (Read more from Eater)