Sam Hunt Saying “I Do” VERY Soon

Hearts broke all over the world when Hunt revealed recently that he was engaged to long-time girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler. Now hearts will be shattering again because the singer says he’s going to be saying “I do” sooner rather than later.

During the 2017 Country Radio Seminar, The Boot reports that Sam revealed that his nuptials are coming in around 60 days.

“I’m getting married in a couple months,” Sam revealed.

While he didn’t say when the exact date is, he did add that “between planning a wedding and keeping my fiancee smiling, I’m gonna try to kick up some new music for y’all.”

May seems like a good time to get it done considering he starts his ’15 in a 30 Tour’ in June.

