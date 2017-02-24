Sam Hunt Performs Body Like A Backroad in Nashville!

February 24, 2017 9:29 AM
Sam Hunt Performs Body Like A Backroad in NashvilleSam Hunt has been in Nashville this week for the 2017 Country Radio Seminar and performed his latest, and possibly hottest hit, Body Like a Backroad. Before the performance he announced that he’s getting married to his on again off again girlfriend Hannah Lee Fowler very soon. Hunt says he’s been a busy guy but he plans to keep focusing on his music. “Between planning a wedding and keeping my fiancée smiling, I’m gonna try to kick up some new music for y’all.” Bring it on Sam!

