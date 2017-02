It’s a Country music baby boom! Add Chris Lucas of LoCash to the list of country artists expecting. Lucas and his wife already have two children. Six year old Caden and his little sister Remi, who will be one in March. Lucas says Remi was a surprise because his wife Kaitlyn has been diagnosed with endometriosis. Triple blessed now, their newest addition will arrive in early September. We wish them nothing but happiness. ~ Heidi May