Karen Fairchild may love her fellow Little Big Town members, but she’s not going soft on them when it comes to a competition.

The group joined Susan Sarandon and Elijah Wood for Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Musical Beers’ game on Thursday night, and it was EPIC!

Karen wasn’t going down without a fight!

She wrestled the cups not once, not twice…but THREE times out of her opponents’ hands!

Fairchild also ripped a cup in half & dumped a beer on herself to avoid elimination!

We bow to you Karen Fairchild!