Brett Eldredge Drops New Single “Somethin’ I’m Good At”

February 24, 2017 6:46 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: New Music, album, Brett Eldredge, Glow, somethin' i'm good at

Something Brett Eldredge is VERY good at is bringing even more fun to his country roots, which he does on his brand-new single, “Somethin’ I’m Good At.”

The new song serves as the lead single off Eldredge’s third album, which will be out later this year, following his 2016 holiday release Glow.

“This song is about embracing your flaws and your quirks,” Eldredge explains to The Tennessean.

“But in life, you find that everybody is good at something. The song is like me coming to the realization that when I find that girl who loves me for me and she smiles regardless of all my craziness … I finally found something I’m good at. It’s making her smile.”

“Somethin’ I’m Good At,” he says, is honest fun.

“I wanted to mix it up. This song captures my personality 100 percent, word for word, more than any song I’ve ever done. When we were choosing to put this out, it was, ‘Yeah, this is going to be a little different. I want it to be different. I want to show this fun side that I’ve never got to show.’ I want to always catch my fans by surprise. This is a no-brainer.”

NEW JAM COMING FRIDAY!!!! "SOMETHIN' I'M GOOD AT"

A post shared by Brett Eldredge (@bretteldredge) on

More from Kat on KMPS
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Seattle Country Music Radio, News, Artists, Gossip - 94.1 KMPS

Listen To 94.1 KMPS Anytime, Anywhere
Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
See What's Cookin' With DeAnna!

Listen Live