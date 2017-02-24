Brett Eldredge Drops New Single “Somethin’ I’m Good At”

Something Brett Eldredge is VERY good at is bringing even more fun to his country roots, which he does on his brand-new single, “Somethin’ I’m Good At.”

The new song serves as the lead single off Eldredge’s third album, which will be out later this year, following his 2016 holiday release Glow.

“This song is about embracing your flaws and your quirks,” Eldredge explains to The Tennessean.

“But in life, you find that everybody is good at something. The song is like me coming to the realization that when I find that girl who loves me for me and she smiles regardless of all my craziness … I finally found something I’m good at. It’s making her smile.”

“Somethin’ I’m Good At,” he says, is honest fun.

“I wanted to mix it up. This song captures my personality 100 percent, word for word, more than any song I’ve ever done. When we were choosing to put this out, it was, ‘Yeah, this is going to be a little different. I want it to be different. I want to show this fun side that I’ve never got to show.’ I want to always catch my fans by surprise. This is a no-brainer.”