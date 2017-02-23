You Could Own Jason Aldean’s Hunting Lodge

If you have $5 Million to spare, have we got a deal for you!

Earlier this week, Jason Aldean and wife Brittany posted a Q&A video where Brittany revealed that she hates the amount of time Jason spends hunting and mentioned that she wouldn’t allow him to hang his trophy heads on his wall.

Well it looks like she was serious because Jason’s now selling his hunting lodge.

But if you’re thinking Jason’s hunting lodge is just a little cabin in the woods, think again.

According to the real estate listing (actually a website dedicated to the property), Jason’s Black Jack Ridge property features 1,436 fenced acres with feeding areas for wildlife, horseback riding trails, and is located about an hour away from Nashville.

The house on the property includes six bedrooms and 5.5 baths with a little over 4,000 square feet of room to roam. There’s also a barn for all your toys, a three-car garage, and a bubbling brook to help wash away the stress of your everyday life according to Nash Country.

If you’re interested, the property will only cost you $4.59 million bucks.