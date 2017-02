It’s coming! Brett Eldredge shared the news on The Today show that new music was coming soon, and now it’s almost here! Listen tomorrow with Seth & Kat and during the midday show to hear Brett Eldredge’s new single “Somethin’ I’m Good At”.

Check out even more about the Boot Boogie Babes and my life at DeAnnaLeeDance.com DeAnna Lee is a dirt road girl from Arkansas who has planted her boots, er' roots in the Puget Sound area! DeeLee has been working in country radio since the mid...