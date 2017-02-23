WATCH: Carrie Underwood Sings With Her 2-year-old Son

February 23, 2017 7:22 AM By Kat on KMPS
Filed Under: car, Carrie Underwood, children, Family, mom, sing, Son

Yes, Jesus loves us…

A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on

Carrie Underwood shared an adorable video Wednesday in which she sings a duet with her 2-year-old son Isaiah Fisher.

The clip was posted to Instagram and shows mother-and-son duo singing “Jesus Loves Me” in the car.

“Yes, Jesus loves us…” she captioned the video.

While Underwood can’t be seen in the footage because she is driving, the back of Isaiah’s head is seen bobbing in his carseat.

This is probably the cutest version of Carpool Karaoke there is!

The sweet video garnered more than 329,000 views after being posted.

