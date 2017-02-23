Seth and Kat’s 4 Things You Need To Know-February 23rd

1.

NASA announced the discovery of seven Earth-sized planets orbiting a nearby star, while speculating that these newfound entities might contain life. The possibility of life exists on three of the planets because they are in a “habitable zone,” where water and life might be present. “We’ve made a crucial step toward finding if there is life out there,” said researcher Amaury Triaud of the University of Cambridge. (Read more from AP)

2.

We’ve got a Left Shark 2.0 situation on our hands! Another one of Katy Perry’s backup dancers made headlines this week after falling off the stage during her BRIT Awards performance–while dressed as a house. Us Weekly reports that the incident occurred while Perry was performing her latest single “Chained to the Rhythm” alongside two skeleton figures as well as a several backup dancers wearing house costumes. One of the tiny houses found themselves too close to the edge of the stage and toppled off.

3.

Instagram announced that its latest software update will allow users to share up to 10 photos and videos in a single post. (Basically, you can create a slideshow out of multiple images and users can swipe to see the entire collection.) “The ability to upload multiple photos and videos within one post not only adds depth to those moments, but it also complements other products within the app, such as stories, in a way that makes it easier than ever to share your highlights and everything in between on Instagram.” (Read more from Refinery)

4.

A new app tells your boss if you spend too much time in the bathroom. A Japanese company created the app that uses sensors installed on stall doors to determine whether they’re occupied. People can check to see if stalls are available before they head to the bathroom, which can save them the hassle of getting to the bathroom and finding it’s totally occupied. So that’s good. However, the sensors also notify an administrator if a stall is occupied for more than 30 minutes which means it can be used to bust employees who are avoiding work. (Read more from UPI)